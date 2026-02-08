Local restaurant holds watch party for USA women's hockey to cheer on Laila Edwards

As day 1 of the Winter Olympics in Italy began Saturday, from 4,300 miles away, people in Cleveland Heights spent the morning supporting their own: Laila Edwards.

The USA women's hockey team continued its quest for gold with an impressive 5-0 win over Finland.

This is her first-ever Olympics, and she is taking it on as the first African American woman to play for the U.S. Olympic women's hockey team.

Edwards, a Cleveland Heights native, had a big hand in the win with two assists.

Fans of Edward had a chance to cheer her on at Edwins restaurant in her hometown during a watch party.

"Her name is known locally here and we just thought what better way to celebrate her efforts and her accomplishments than just opening up a little early for some food mimosas and hockey," said Brandon Chrostowski, owner of Edwins.

The U.S. will play Switzerland next Monday afternoon.