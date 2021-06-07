2 Northeast Ohio girls softball teams bring home state championship titles

AKRON, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio girls softball teams are bringing home some new hardware to put in their trophy cases after each winning state championship titles Sunday.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association hosted the 43rd annual State Softball Tournament at Firestone Stadium in Akron over the weekend.

At the Division I level, Massillon Perry's softball team made their way to the state championship game after beating West Chester Lakota West 4-2 on Friday. On Sunday, the team went head-to-head with Pataskala Watkins Memorial in the championship game, beating them 1-0.

Perry's winning run was scored in the sixth inning after Grace Miller singled and pinch runner Libby Williams advanced to second base on a wild pitch and eventually made it home on an RBI from Amber Miller.

Later in the evening, LaGrange Keystone girl's softball team took on Wooster Triway in the Division II state championship game, advancing there after beating New Concord John Glenn on Saturday, 7-0.

During Sunday's championship game, the Wildcats outscored Wooster Triway for the title 7-3.

The Wildcats started the game off strong, scoring two runs in the first inning alone, thanks to an RBI double from Madi Herrington that brought in Jessica Chapman and another RBI triple from Kennedy Kerr that brought in Herrington.

Wooster Triway got on the board in the third with a two-run homer and things remained quiet for the next few innings.

Then, in the seventh, the Wildcats' offense exploded, scoring five runs. Kerrigan Williams' hit brought in Morgan Modock, a single from Jessica Gerhardinger brought in Modock and Chapman, a sac fly from Kerr brought in Herrington and a double from Kylie Greller brought in Jessica Gerhardinger.

Wooster Triway answered back with a single run at the bottom of the inning, but it wasn't enough and the Wildcats earned their state championship title.

