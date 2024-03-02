Adaptive Sports Ohio Cavaliers fights for championship title

TALLMADGE, Ohio — Adaptive Sports Ohio is hosting the 2024 National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s Junior Midwest Conference at Tallmadge Recreation Center.

Over 15 teams from across the United States will be competing to be named the Midwest Conference champions this season and establish their rankings for the national championship games being held in Virginia this April.

Lisa Holloway is the CEO of Adaptive Sports Ohio she said she is proud to offer opportunities for people with disabilities to engage in sports in the community. One of the ways they do that is through a partnership with the Cavaliers by offering the Adaptive Sports Ohio Cavaliers.

“People with disabilities are traditionally sidelined in sports, and they grew up thinking that there's nothing for them. So, offering adaptive sports and wheelchair basketball being an adaptive sport, it shows them that they can play the same sport as their peers and gain all the benefits that their non-disabled peers get as well,“ said Holloway.

15-year-old Conner Hunt has been playing basketball since the second grade.

“I used to play baseball, but it wasn’t competitive enough for me, so I switched to basketball, and I’ve been in love ever since,” said Conner.

At 2 years old, Conner was diagnosed with spina bifida, a birth defect that affects your spine and causes paralysis.

“That's when we found out I couldn’t walk, and ever since then, I’ve been breaking barriers and setting new ones,” said Conner.

His teammate Tommy Miller has the same disability.

“It's a good feeling to be able to play with other people with disabilities and not feel like you're on your own and have somebody to connect with,” said Tommy.

Despite the challenges off the court, the duo sees a future in basketball.

“The goal is to play for as long as I can,” said Tommy.

Miller said his favorite part about being a part of the Cavaliers is making new friends, connecting with people who don’t judge, collectively wanting to make a difference and letting other disabled kids know playing sports is possible.

“I want to show other disabled people you can persevere and build a new confidence through sports,” said Tommy.