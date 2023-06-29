After historic state title win, Glenville football players commit to big-name colleges

CLEVELAND — The Glenville Tarblooders made history this past December when they became the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District school to win a football state title—but this summer, many of the players have set their sights on the future.

This week, numerous players have committed to big-name colleges—planning their future of playing the sport they love and continuing their education.

Two players, Bryce West and Damarion Witten, committed to The Ohio State University. Fred Johnson committed to the University of Louisville, and Jermaine Agee committed to the prestigious West Point Academy. Kyan Mason is keeping it closer to home after committing to the University of Akron.

Head coach Tedd Ginn Sr. sees the college commitments as an even bigger win than what they experienced in their season.

"We win football games, stuff like that. But when they go in the college and get a scholarship, that's what makes me feel real good," Ginn said. "You're winning games, but you're also trying to win at life, too, when you go to college after you win the game— I feel like we're dominating now."

While winning the state title took a lot of hard work and dedication from the players, Ginn said that effort is just beginning as they prepare for their college experience.

"I tell them, 'Now the work really begins.' Now you get to work on how you stay in school, how you go to the next level," Ginn said. "You accepted the offer; now we got to go back to work."

With five commits in a week, Ginn said he is a proud coach—and expects at least four more commits from his players in the coming weeks.

And while the Tarblooders are certainly proud of their efforts on the football field—this new accomplishment and dedication to higher education while continuing their football careers is something Ginn believes can make the city proud—and maybe even inspire the next generation.

"We have to be the example, and then we have to make Cleveland proud. We have to make that district proud—that we can achieve greatness," Ginn said.

