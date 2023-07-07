Akron native and RubberDucks announcer Jim Clark calls 3,500th game with franchise Friday

AKRON, Ohio — Jim Clark has been calling Akron RubberDucks games for the past 30 seasons—long before they were named the RubberDucks. While he enjoys every game, Friday's game at Canal Park against the Harrisburg Senators was a little extra special—because it marked a major milestone in his career.

Friday marks Clark's 3,500th game in the broadcast booth for the Guardians affiliate franchise.

Clark grew up in Akron, going to high school at Garfield and college at the University of Akron. Clark spent much of his youth watching the Guardians, then Indians, and growing a love for the sport. From delivering the Plain Dealer across Akron to getting a job at WAKR, Clark worked hard to reach his goal of calling baseball for a living—and he reached that goal when he got the job with the Canton-Akron Indians.

Working for the franchise over the years has presented exciting opportunities that have given Clark unforgettable memories.

"I'm 68, so I've seen it all. And to watch all the guys come through here and then to meet my heroes because of the job—like Rocky Colavito, like Gary Bell and Max Alvis—to meet those guys because of this makes it more special," Clark said. "I always wanted to do this and to do it for the Guardians organization, to call some spring training games for them—if it would have been in for the Yankees or for the Tigers, it wouldn't have been quite as special as being in Cleveland for the for the Indians/Guardians."

From describing strange calls behind the plate to watching guys like Grady Sizemore become stars before his eyes while playing in Akron, Clark has nearly seen it all. He even had his own bobblehead night when the team was still the Aeros.

30 seasons and 3,500 games later, Clark has stayed true to his hometown and been a part of America's favorite pastime right in the heart of Akron. On Friday, Clark saw a celebration of his milestone celebrated at the ballpark—but for him, it was just another game with a little extra meaning.

And while Clark is looking forward to even more games in the broadcast booth, he's also grateful for the first 3,500.

"A lot of folks can never say that they had a job they always wanted to have, and they're doing that, and I feel very fortunate that I can say when I set goals as a kid—I wanted to work for WAKR, and I did...I wanted to call baseball on the radio, and I've done it...and a lot of people can't say that they've been in jobs that long that they really enjoyed," Clark said. "As long as they'll have me, and I can still talk. I'll stay here."

