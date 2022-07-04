AKRON, Ohio — Due to the curfew issued in Akron for Monday, night, the Akron RubberDucks have postponed the game against the Altoona Curve scheduled for Monday, July 4, according to a news release from the team.

Both teams have a scheduled day off on Tuesday, July 5, so the series between them is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, July 6 at 6:35 p.m.

Fans who purchased a ticket for Monday’s game may exchange it for a reserved ticket to any future RubberDucks home game this season, based on availability. To exchange a ticket, email ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com or contact the box office.

Details on the make-up game for the postponed July 4 game will be released at a later date, team officials said.

A curfew was issued for downtown Akron from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday after several businesses were damaged amid largely peaceful protests in response to the release of body camera video showing the police shooting of Jayland Walker.

RELATED: Curfew issued after windows broken at several downtown Akron businesses amid largely peaceful protests Sunday

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.