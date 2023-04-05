Akron RubberDucks season starts with new food, drinks and ticketing method for fans; new CBA for players

AKRON, Ohio — This season the Akron RubberDucks will feature new food, ticketing options and payment options for fans—but it also will feature a new Collective Bargaining Agreement for its minor league players for the first time in baseball history.

New and returning food

Camryn Justice "It's 'berry' good," said WQMX's Program Director Sarah Kay of her now signature drink. "Seriously, it's not too sweet, it's perfect for a day at a baseball game."

The RubberDucks will debut five new items on their Extreme Food Menu, including local media-inspired dishes.

Here are the new items coming to Canal Park this season:

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

One pound of nachos, loaded with buffalo chicken dip, bacon bits, jalapeno, green onion, black olives and a ranch drizzle.



All Around the World Dog

Three jumbo hot dogs in one order—a Buffalo Chicken Mac Dog with mac & cheese and buffalo chicken dip, a Kimchi Dog with kimchi and sriracha sauce, and a Bahn Mi Dog with various toppings and a cusabi dressing.



Spatz & Amanda's Bases Loaded Breakfast Burger (Sir Loins Grill)

A half-pound breakfast sandwich with American cheese, peppers and onions, potato hash browns, scrambled eggs and syrup on a bun. Named after the 97.5 WONE Morning Show Spatz & Amanda



Emmett's Big Bangin' BBQ Brisket (Bier Garten concession stand)

A half-pound sandwich with pulled brisket, BBQ sauce, cabbage slaw, fried onions cheddar cheese on a bun. Named after ESPN Cleveland's Next Level co-host Emmett Golden.



The Boot Scootin' Boozy

A 16 oz. vodka lemonade with choices of strawberry, raspberry and mango puree, a cowboy boot or hat and fruit garnish. Created in partnership with WQMX and named by listener Brittany Sanders in a contest.

Returning Extreme Food Menu items include:

Camryn Justice

98.1 KDD Screamer

Served in a RubberDucks helmet, the 21-scoop sundae features Smith's Premium ice cream on top of a brownie base and topped with chocolate syrup, bananas, whipped cream, sprinkles and cherries. Meant to be shared (unless you like a challenge).



Not Your Routine Poutine

French fries topped with gravy, cheese curds, pulled pork, green onions and bacon bits.



Three Dog Night

Baseball version of the turducken with a hot dog stuffed in a bratwurst and wrapped inside a kielbasa topped with sauerkraut and stadium mustard.



Pineapple TeriyAkron Bowl

Half a pineapple hollowed out and filled with white rice, grilled chicken, diced pineapple and a Thai chili garlic sauce a teriyaki glaze.



Nice 2 Meat U Burger

Two 8 oz. burgers, two beef franks, crispy bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, fruit fig jam and mayonnaise.

Digital ticketing

The RubberDucks are aiming to speed up service time and efficiency by getting into the ballpark this season by introducing digital ticketing.

Fans can go online to select games, forward seats to friends, or recall tickets. Tickets can be added to Google or Apple wallets and mobile phones will be used to can the tickets upon entry.

Cashless payments

The RubberDucks will also switch to cashless payments to improve efficiency. Fans who do only bring cash to the ballpark will be able to convert that cash into a card that can be used anywhere at a reverse ATM next to the Akron-Canton Airport Guest Services.

The organization recommends coming to the ballpark early if planning to use the reverse ATM.

Exceptions for cashless vendors will come on Kid-programmed days like Education Days (May 16 and 23) and Big Splash Day (July 18) where the ballpark will accept cash or card. The Fun Zone will accept both at every game throughout the season.

Collective Bargaining Agreement for players

In a historic move, MLB's players union reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement that for the first time ever includes minor league players.

The CBA was agreed upon Tuesday and there are still things minor league teams will need to work out, but under the ratification, minor league players will see their minimum salary more than double.

Minimum salaries under the new CBA:



Rookie ball

$19,800 (up from $4,800)



Single-A

$26,200 (up from $11,000)



High-A

$27,300 (up from $11,000)



Double-A

$30,250 (up from $13,800)



Triple-A

$35,800 (up from $17,500)



In 2024, minor league organizations will begin to be required to provide housing with individual rooms for each player and their families or a housing stipend. Improved regulations on nutrition and healthcare are also something minor league players have to look forward to.

"It's incredible to see what they're doing for us, that we're just as important and they're putting their necks on the line for us and it means a lot," said RubberDucks outfielder Petey Halpin.

Akron RubberDucks president & GM Jim Pfander is excited to see the players have improved working conditions and experiences.

"I know Major League Baseball is excited about it, I know the players are excited about it, so to me that sounds like a win-win," Pfander said. "We're just happy to be a part of it and happy to see that they're going to have an opportunity to make a living and do what they love to do."

Skipper Rouglas Odor also sees this as a benefit for not only his team but for fans who will get to see some extremely happy players on the field this season after the new CBA.

"It's my job as a manager to find a way to help the players out, to make it easier on them, so just the fact that a group of people are trying to do the same makes it real, real nice for them to play," Odor said.

The RubberDucks open their season at Canal Park on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

For more information on ticketing, promotions and all things RubberDucks, click here.

