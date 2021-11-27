Archbisop Hoban headed to DII State Championship game with win over Avon

PARMA, Ohio — The Archbishop Hoban Knights are headed to the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Championship after beating the Avon Eagles at Byers Field in Parma Friday night.

The Eagles got on the board first with a 12-yard keeper from quarterback Sam Detillio with just under four minutes left in the first quarter, but Hoban answered back shortly after. With just under 10 minutes to go in the second quarter, quarterback Jayvian Crable found Shawn Parnell in the red zone for a 3-yard touchdown reception.

Hoban boosted their lead after an explosive drive led by Crable, who pushed down field with a 56-yard run to put the Knights on the goal line. Running back Lamar Sperling pushed the rest of the way to give the Knights a 14-7 lead with less than seven minutes left in the first half.

The Knights grew their lead after recovering a fumble on the Eagles' next drive. Crable connected with Ricky Williams for a 47-yard touchdown to put Hoban up 21-7 with six minutes left in the first half.

Avon closed their deficit with another quarterback keeper from Detillio, narrowing Hoban's lead to 21-14 with 47 seconds left in the half, but Hoban quickly drove downfield thanks to a 48-yard run from Sperling to put the Knights in field goal territory. Kicker Charlie Durkin made the 43-yard field goal attempt to increase Hoban's lead to 24-14 headed into the second half.

Nearing the end of the third quarter, Avon kicker Nate Vakos hit a 41-yard field goal to once again close to the deficit, lowering Hoban's lead to 24-17.

Avon tied things up with just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter on the third quarterback keeper from Detillio for a 6-yard touchdown, but Hoban answered back with under two minutes to go on a 15-yard touchdown run from Sperling, putting the Knights back on top 31-24.

With a fourth down stop, the Knights held their lead and won the state semifinal game.

The Hoban Knights advance to the Division II State Championship game against Cincinnati Winton Woods. The state championship games will be held Dec. 2-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. One game will be played Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by three games each on Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

