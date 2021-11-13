Black Elite Golfers organization bettering games and the community

CLEVELAND — The game of golf is all about improvement and one organization is taking that to the next level, teeing up change not only on the course but out in the community, too.

Black Elite Golfers, an organization that brings like minded men together to chip in around Cleveland, was founded by Zachary Lucas, who said there's one major requirement to join the group:

"You have to have a passion for giving back to this city," Lucas said.

Each month, the organization brings a group together for a round of golf somewhere around Northeast Ohio, working on their game and creating bonds between each other.

But it's what they achieve off the course that is the most impressive.

The organization raises funds and donates to nonprofit groups like the Jordan Community Resource Center, a support service for women in crisis. They also donate their time, volunteering with local youth programs and setting an example for children in Northeast Ohio.

In a fun and competitive fundraising effort, every time someone hits into a water hazard, they make a donation. At the end of the golf season, they tally all of those donations up and put it towards a cause. This year the water hazard funds will be used to pay for the college applications for 18 local high school students.

"I owe this city a lot, I owe this community a lot. I will always have the need to make sure I support the local city of Cleveland, Ohio," Lucas said.

