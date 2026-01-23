Brush standout Tatiana Mason commits to The Ohio State University

LYNDHURST, Ohio — The halls of Charles F. Brush High School were buzzing as junior Tatiana Mason strolled through them. As she passed teachers, administrators, and classmates alike, she was greeted with a showering of congratulations, hugs and smiles.

That's because Tatiana made a dream of hers a reality on Thursday, committing to play basketball at The Ohio State University as part of the Class of 2027.

"I've been dreaming of going to Ohio State since I was little, ever since I saw the older girls playing and stuff, even knew about it, so it's just been my dream school," she said.

A wing/combo guard for the Arcs, Tatiana has basketball in her blood. News 5 has shared the story of the Mason sisters' accomplishments before and their basketball lineage with their father leading the way as a former Cleveland Cavalier, Mr. Ohio Basketball winner and current boys basketball head coach at Brush.

Chet was the first to know that Tatiana had decided to pledge her commitment to the Buckeyes. It came with a whirlwind of emotion. Happiness, excitement, and perhaps most of all, pride.

"My junior daughter has committed to play basketball—and chose to stay in state with her dream school—with The Ohio State University," Chet said. "It means everything. I preach to the young men that I coach to go and live out your dream, and to actually have my daughter doing that, it's an unbelievable feeling."

Tatiana has not only been playing, but has been watching basketball, for nearly her whole life. She and her sisters watch games, men's and women's hoops, with their dad. In middle school, she became a fan of one of Ohio State's star players, Cotie McMahon.

"She was like, 'I want to play like her,' and she actually does, she kind of resembles some of her game—strong, get-to-the-basket-type player—so she always wanted to be a Buckeye, and now she is," Chet said.

Tatiana's sister and teammate, Nyla, found out about the commitment shortly after Chet. Tatiana surprised everyone else in the family at her game.

"My other siblings, I didn't tell them because they really wanted me to go there, so I just surprised them yesterday at our game," Tatiana said. "They jumped on me. I told them in their ear and they were like 'What!? Really!?' and they just jumped on me."

After graduation next year, Tatiana will join the Buckeyes, who are now led by head coach Kevin McGruff, who is in his 13th season with the program. She hopes to be a part of plenty of winning in Columbus while adding to their 14 Big Ten titles and 23 NCAA Tournament appearances.

That's all to come. First, her focus lies in reaching some of her other goals at the high school level.

"Win a state championship and also getting the Ms. Ohio Basketball Award," Tatiana said.

While she works hard to make those dreams a reality, she does so with the proof that her efforts do, in fact, pay off. Wearing a grey Buckeyes t-shirt, Mason looked down at what is set to be her future team. A team she has envisioned herself on for quite some time, and in 2027, will be.

She couldn't help but smile.

"It's just— like I can't believe it. My dream really came true," Tatiana said.