Case Western's Zack Carinci sets new program hit-streak record

CLEVELAND — When Case Western Reserve University third baseman Zack Carinci steps up to the plate, his odds are favorable.

"I've been playing baseball my whole life. I love the game. I know what I'm doing,” explains Carinci.

There’s usually a good chance he’ll get a hit.

“I know when he's hitting, we're doing pretty well," said Case Western Head Baseball Coach Matt Englander.

The facts support that statement. The Spartans have won their last 12 games, but Carinci’s hit-streak goes well beyond that.

"I really didn't know, honestly, until one game after I saw it on Twitter. It was like, '19 game hit streak' or something, and I was like, 'Oh, that's pretty cool,'" said Carinci.

Now, Carinci has 29 consecutive games with a hit. That’s good for a new program record.

"Once I found out the record was 28, I was like, 'Yeah, I have to beat it,’" said Carinci.

"Hitting streaks are really difficult. They're hard to do from a physical standpoint, but from an emotional and mental standpoint, you know that it's a thing that's happening. To go up there and have pressure, it can be difficult. It says a lot about somebody's character to sustain a streak like that, and I think that's why we appreciate it as fans," said Englander.

Clearly, Carinci is one to set the bar high.

“My goal is definitely to be on the 200 hits list with some of the other former players Coach E has mentioned to me before. I think that would be very cool and very awesome to be in that group of people," said Carinci.

Carinci, who is in his junior season, is getting close. He has 49 hits to go.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.

