Cavs star Donovan Mitchell shows off baseball background at Greg Newsome's celebrity softball game

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The inaugural Greg Newsome & Friends Celebrity Softball Game, hosted by the Browns cornerback, drew in plenty of popular football players from Cleveland and beyond—but it was a basketball player known very well in Cleveland who made a splash at the event on Saturday.

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell walked onto the field at Classic Park Saturday to loud cheers from fans—many of whom Mitchell made time to meet, take pictures with and sign autographs for.

He knew he was going to play in the softball game, but his day quickly made him a star on the diamond as well.

Mitchell started crushing home runs during his warmup at-bats, so when the home run derby followed, he added himself to the competition.

In the first round, Mitchell hit seven home runs, tying a few of the other participants. It moved him into the second round, where the hit eight home runs and solidified himself a spot in the final round with the host of the day, Newsome.

Going head to head in a 60-second round, Mitchell hit an impressive 11 home runs, which Newsome couldn't match, giving the Cavs star the trophy and bragging rights. That was the only thing on his mind at the time—aside from fatigue, of course.

"I was tired. Biggest thing was I was just trying to create a big enough gap so Greg couldn't end up winning. But first, I was just trying to hit it over [the fieldhouse]," Mitchell joked. "Like I said, it was fun; I relived a lot of childhood moments being out there on the field."

It's no secret Mitchell has a background in baseball. His dad, Donovan Mitchell Sr., a former Minor League Baseball player who now works in player relations for the New York Mets.

Mitchell himself almost followed the path of playing baseball professionally for some time.

"I feel like I had a chance. I feel like I had a cheat code with my dad playing. Every spring break, kids would go on vacation, and I'm at Spring Training and then coming back and being able to play against sixth/seventh graders, I think it's pretty easy after seeing Pedro Martinez throw a live bullpen session," Mitchell said. "I had a pretty solid upbringing in that way, and I feel like if I would have stayed with it, I might have had a shot."

A broken wrist stopped him from playing baseball, and then he decided to give up the sport and pursue basketball instead.

"Safe to say I made the right decision," Mitchell said.

Getting back to his roots in baseball was something that put a smile on Mitchell's face—all thanks to Newsome's softball game that Mitchell hopes is the first of many.

"This was a lot of fun. Greg did his thing with this charity softball game, and hopefully, we'll make this a thing cause this was a lot of fun. I'm glad I was able to come out," Mitchell said.

