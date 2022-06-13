Cleveland Area Golden Gloves slated to host qualifying tournament in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio — The Cleveland Area Golden Gloves (CAGG) announced the 94th annual qualifying tournament will be held in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

The event will be hosted at the Brook Park Recreation Center on June 17 and 18.

“We are excited to offer two nights of championship bouts this year as part of completing our team,” said CAGG President Ben Rochester.

The qualifying tournament determines who travels with the Cleveland franchise to the National Championship, which is hosted in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 15 through 19. CAGG tries to fundraise $25,000 each year to cover expenses for the tournament, according to their website.

“The Cleveland Area Golden Gloves attempts to run a good tournament and send a good team to the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions at no cost to the boxers,” the website states.

Last year, the athletes brought home the hardware with one gold medal and two bronze medals. Additionally, Morelle McCane, who boxes in the 154-weight class, has won the national tournament three consecutive times. She looks to make it a “four-peat,” the release said.

General admission to the event is $25 at the door. For ticket and sponsorship information, contact Ben Rochester at 330-329-8583 or 216-662-7445.

CAGG is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes the sport of Olympic boxing. The nonprofit works in conjunction with the Golden Gloves of America, USA Boxing, and the Lake Erie Associated.

Golden Gloves of America was established in 1923 to give young athletes a chance to enhance their skills. There are 30 franchises across the United States and two in Ohio. The second location is in Cincinnati.

