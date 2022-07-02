Watch Now
Cleveland Cavaliers sign Ochai Agbaji and Isaiah Mobley after 2022 NBA Draft

The pair led their alma maters in points and rebounds
John Minchillo | Associated Press
Ochai Agbaji is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 19:58:11-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed two of their three picks from the 2022 draft class on Saturday afternoon including Ochai Agbaji and Isaiah Mobley.

The 14th overall draft pick brings experience from Kansas, where he started all 39 games this past season averaging 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He helped lead the team to it’s fourth national championship in program history in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Agbaji started 116 out of the 122 games he played in for the Jayhawks, where he set a program record making a three-point shot in 53 games straight. He ranked 15th in points in program history and ninth in minutes played.

Mobley, brother to current Cavalier Evan, signed his contract after ending his career with the University of Southern California. The former Trojan played in all 32 games this past season, leading the team with 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

