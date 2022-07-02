CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed two of their three picks from the 2022 draft class on Saturday afternoon including Ochai Agbaji and Isaiah Mobley.

The 14th overall draft pick brings experience from Kansas, where he started all 39 games this past season averaging 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He helped lead the team to it’s fourth national championship in program history in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Agbaji started 116 out of the 122 games he played in for the Jayhawks, where he set a program record making a three-point shot in 53 games straight. He ranked 15th in points in program history and ninth in minutes played.

Mobley, brother to current Cavalier Evan, signed his contract after ending his career with the University of Southern California. The former Trojan played in all 32 games this past season, leading the team with 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

