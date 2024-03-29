Cleveland Monsters starting eclipse celebrations early with special giveaway, jerseys

CLEVELAND — The total solar eclipse Northeast Ohio is set to experience on April 8 is just over a week away, but the Cleveland Monsters are ringing in the festivities early with a special giveaway and unique jerseys for their game Saturday.

Taking on the Rochester Americans inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday, the Monsters will do so as part of their Total Solar Eclipse Game. Players will don glow-in-the-dark jerseys that feature luminescent eyes of the monster logo that is sure to stand out on the ice.

NASA Glenn Research Center, The Great Lakes Science Center and other groups will be in attendance to provide information and fun hands-on activities for fans.

Fans who attend will take home a bundle of freebies, perfect for the upcoming eclipse. In addition to entrance into the game, each ticket comes with a Monsters eclipse t-shirt and a pair of ISO-Certified solar eclipse glasses.

"The giveaway T-shirt that’s a part of our total solar eclipse survival pack, you’ve got the moon blocking the Monsters logo, because all things revolve around Monsters Hockey for our fans, just like the sun," Monsters chief marketing officer Ben Adams said. "Starting at $10 you're able to get a T-shirt, your eclipse glasses, which again, are, are harder and harder to find by the day."

The players are excited for fans to come out and celebrate the eclipse with them early while also looking forward to their new special threads.

"It's cool that we're able to wear some jerseys and have a special night for that day," said Monsters center Luca Del Bel Belluz. "Probably some of the coolest ones we've worn this year, so it's cool that they glow in the dark as well."

Those jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds benefiting the Monsters Community Foundation.

While the solar eclipse is still days away, the Monsters are helping gear people up for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

"We see ourselves as starting the party for the eclipse," Adams said. "To be able to sort of start the eclipse-mania here in Cleveland is really special."

Of course, Cleveland sports wouldn't be Cleveland sports without a little superstition in the mix, so the Monsters have added an extra touch to the event to avoid any possible jinxes from the pre-eclipse celebrations.

"If you can't see the eclipse because of weather in Cleveland on April 8 and you bought a ticket to this Monsters game, you're going to get another ticket to a Monsters game this season," Adams said. "You're going to get something out of it, whether you see a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse or you get another free Monsters game on us."

For tickets to Saturday's 3:15 p.m. Total Solar Eclipse Game and more information, click here.