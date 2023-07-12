Cleveland Monsters unveil new logos, color schemes ahead of 2023-24 season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Monsters notched a hat trick off the ice on Wednesday after unveiling three new features for the team's branding—new color schemes, logos and marks.

A new primary logo that features the Monster peering forward menacingly from the Lake Erie surface with the team name encapsulated around it features new, simplified colors. Those colors—Bessie Black and Lake Blue—are inspired by both the Monster and the waters it calls home.

The blue also serves as an ode to the Cleveland Barons, the nine-time Calder Cup champions between 1937 and 1973. A new shade of gold also adorns the new logo.

A secondary logo highlights the Monster itself from a side view as it seemingly lurks in the water with a target in mind.

Additionally, a tertiary logo reintroduces an "M" symbol to the franchise, simplistic but nautical in design.

The unveiling comes following a multi-year process led by an internal team of brand managers and graphic designers from Rock Entertainment Group that the organization is excited to introduce to fans before the upcoming season.

“We are incredibly fortunate to usher in this evolution of the Monsters brand from a position of strength coming off a season where we saw incredible growth across our entire business,” said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski in a press release. “Cleveland’s continued interest in Monsters Hockey, coupled with the expectation from our great fans to always be innovative and creative, made it the perfect time to unleash this new look, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it in action for the upcoming season.”

The on-ice brand details and marks were unveiled in person Wednesday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Monsters Hockey Club members and stakeholders.

