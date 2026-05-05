Cleveland native to headline boxing fight

A Cleveland-native fighter is coming home to defend his title this summer.

The undefeated World Boxing Organization Lightweight Champion, Abdullah Mason, is headlining at the Wolstein Center as he takes on former world champion Joe Cordina on July 4.

We introduced you to Mason back in 2025 after he became the youngest world champion in men's boxing.

How Cleveland's Abdullah Mason became the youngest world champ in men's boxing

RELATED: From a basement to a title belt, how CLE's Abdullah Mason became the youngest world champion in men's boxing

At that time, he was only 19 years old and getting ready to make his pro debut.

Now, he will be in the first boxing match to air on TNT.

Other Cleveland-based fighters, including Tiger Johnson, are expected to be a part of the event as well.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday.