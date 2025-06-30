Cleveland wins bid for WNBA expansion team, bringing team back to city after 25 years

CLEVELAND — Women's professional basketball in Cleveland is officially back.

After months of waiting for an announcement following Rock Entertainment Group's announcement that it had put in a bid for Cleveland to get a WNBA expansion team, the WNBA announced on Monday that Cleveland is one of three cities to win their bid.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert made the announcement Monday morning, sharing the news that Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia won their bids for expansion teams.

While the original name has not yet been confirmed to return, professional women's basketball returns to the city that was once passionate about the team. The original Cleveland Rockers played in Cleveland from 1997 to 2003 before the franchise was dissolved after ownership fell through.

Cleveland will be the league's 16th franchise and is set to debut in 2028.

This move is something the city has been stirring about for a long time.

After the WNBA made the announcement on Monday, Cleveland's future team received an outpouring of support from their counterparts, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A few familiar faces are just as excited as we are that the WNBA is coming to the Land! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Iyq5WCaX6V — Cleveland WNBA (@clevelandwnba) June 30, 2025