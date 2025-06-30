Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Cleveland wins bid for WNBA expansion team, bringing team back to city after 25 years

Sun Sky Basketball
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
A basketball lies near a WNBA logo on the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball first round playoff game between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Sun Sky Basketball
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Women's professional basketball in Cleveland is officially back.

After months of waiting for an announcement following Rock Entertainment Group's announcement that it had put in a bid for Cleveland to get a WNBA expansion team, the WNBA announced on Monday that Cleveland is one of three cities to win their bid.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert made the announcement Monday morning, sharing the news that Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia won their bids for expansion teams.

While the original name has not yet been confirmed to return, professional women's basketball returns to the city that was once passionate about the team. The original Cleveland Rockers played in Cleveland from 1997 to 2003 before the franchise was dissolved after ownership fell through.

Cleveland will be the league's 16th franchise and is set to debut in 2028.

This move is something the city has been stirring about for a long time.

RELATED: Excitement stirs around report of WNBA expansion team coming to Cleveland

After the WNBA made the announcement on Monday, Cleveland's future team received an outpouring of support from their counterparts, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.