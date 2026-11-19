COLUMBUS, Ohio. — After a few months away from playing football, Mentor native and former Browns wide receiver Luke Floriea received another chance to play the sport he loves, staying in Ohio after being selected by the Columbus Aviators in the 2027 UFL Draft.

Floriea, who went undrafted out of Kent State University, was invited to the Browns' rookie minicamp in 2025, impressing enough that the Browns signed him to an undrafted free agent contract.

A hamstring injury in the preseason saw Floriea waived, but he was able to return to the practice squad by the end of last season.

This summer, Floriea was once again a camp standout, from making plays in training camp to scoring three—almost four—touchdowns in the preseason, but he didn't make the cut for the 53-man roster. The Browns opted not to sign him back to the practice squad, either.

Floriea had some visits and conversations with other teams in the NFL but had remained unsigned.

However, Floriea will be back on the gridiron in a different league after the Columbus Aviators added him to their roster.

The Aviators selected Floriea with the No. 65 overall pick in this year's draft.

Luke Floriea has been selected with our 9th round pick ✈️ https://t.co/gnzwH7F9wz — Columbus Aviators (@UFLAviators) November 19, 2026

Columbus kicked off their inaugural season in 2026 and will enter year two with Floriea and a number of other new additions, including former Heisman Trophy finalist and former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who was selected by Columbus with the first overall pick.

Floriea will call Historic Crew Stadium his new home turf while with the Aviators.

The 2027 UFL season is slated to kick off in March.