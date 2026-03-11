Could the Tyson brothers both call Cleveland home? Jaylon and Jordyn have big plans, if so

CLEVELAND — Brotherhood is a bond that can never be broken, and for the Tyson brothers, that bond runs deep. The two light up when they talk about each other. They've cheered on each other's successes from across the country as Jaylon thrives in his second season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jordyn has solidified himself as one of the top wide receivers in college football at Arizona State.

While they've been on other sides of the country, there's a chance that the two could soon call the same city home—a possibility both brothers would welcome with open arms.

When Jaylon talks about Jordyn, it's with a deep sense of pride. As his older brother, Jaylon has been a role model and protector for Jaylon.

"As big bro, I watched him grow. He was always the tiniest dude, so you've seen pictures of us, it was like me right here and he was always the tiniest one. Out of all of our friends, everything, he was always 'Little Jordyn,'" Jaylon said. "I remember every time, he had a loud mouth on him, but he always knew he had big bro. So probably three-fourths of the fights I've ever been in is because he was talking, somebody was trying to mess with him and big bro got to step in."

Jordyn didn't argue that point, but as the little brother, he said Jaylon didn't take it easy on him, either.

"Competing. That's all we do is compete all day long. I was the baby too, so they was never taking it easy on me. They was actually making it a little harder. And I had to work two times as hard to win. But just compete all day every day," Jordyn said.

The two enjoyed competition throughout their childhood. Pick a sport and the two probably played it and tried to best the other in it. From basketball and football to ping pong and golf, soccer and bowling and anything in between—the Tyson brothers have always motivated each other to be the best they can be at whatever they do.

In 2024, that support came in the form of Jordyn cheering on Jaylon as he prepared for the NBA Draft. After playing collegiately at Texas, Texas Tech and Cal, Jaylon was eyeing a future in the NBA. The Tyson brothers were in the room together on draft night when the call from the Cleveland Cavaliers came. Big brother Jaylon was being selected by the Cavs in the first round. His dreams were coming true.

Watching his brother make it to the NBA was special for Jordyn, but in a few weeks, the tables will turn and Jaylon will have the chance to watch as his little brother aims to do the same in the NFL.

"Just to see him grow to where he's at, it's definitely going to be an emotional time. I tell people, we're going to be in the playoffs, but if we don't have a game that day, I'm going. And I'm going to be on TV, I'm going to have my glasses on because I'm going to be crying, I'm going to be dying in tears," Jaylon said. "My draft night was super special, best day of my life, but his draft night, that'll be the best night I'll ever have in my life."

Jordyn is widely projected to be a top 20 pick. The 6'2", 203-pound receiver is lauded for his route-running ability and athleticism that make him a versatile offensive weapon. He's one of the best wideouts in the 2026 NFL Draft and is expected to quickly fly off the draft boards in April.

With the Cleveland Browns holding two first-round picks—No. 6 and No. 24—and having a clear and obvious need at receiver, there's a reality in which Jordyn ends up hearing his name called by a team in the city that his older brother did as well.

If the Browns were to draft Jordyn, he and Jaylon would be the first brothers ever drafted in the first round by teams in the same city in two different sports.

The two don't want to jinx anything, but they've talked about the possibility. Both Jordyn and Jaylon would love it if it became a reality—and they have a plan if it were to happen.

"If he comes here, we have a whole plan. I don't want to speak it all right now because if he goes to a different, we're going to be grateful for that opportunity, but if he comes here, I told him, 'You got to buy a house on the water. And I get the master room, and I'm not paying no bills just because I'm big bro," Jaylon said, laughing.

And while Jordyn likes the plan to live together in Cleveland, should that opportunity arise, Jaylon might have to renegotiate the terms of their deal. Jordyn is, however, willing to take the smaller bedroom, because he is the little brother, after all.

"Oh, he'll be buying the house and he going to get the big room because that's big, bro. But shoot, that'd be a blessing if it happens and shoot, I'm cool with whatever if I go there," Jordyn said.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Tyson brothers will eagerly await Jordyn getting the call—to Cleveland or another NFL franchise. Regardless, their brotherly bond will keep them close wherever Jordyn lands.