Fans are amped up for NCAA Women's Final Four teams' arrival in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Excitement is in the air as the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four Tournament is about to tip off as all competing teams have arrived in Cleveland.

Iowa Head coach Lisa Bluder was all smiles after she and her team touched down in Cleveland for the NCAA Women’s Final Four tournament. The University of Iowa, The University of Connecticut, North Carolina State, and the University of South Carolina are the last-standing teams getting ready to face off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. USC player and Dayton native Bree Hall is happy to be playing back in her home state of Ohio.

“It feels amazing,” said Hall. “I was on the bus just looking around like, ‘Wow I’m really back in my home state.’”

Shaker Heights High School Women’s basketball players are excited to have the tournament and to watch their role models, like Caitlin Clark, play so close to home.

“She’s so amazing because she’s great at what she does, and she’s inspiring,” said Elenor Miller. “She does the most with what she can. She works so hard, and I admire that.”

It makes their dreams feel more possible.

“When you watch her actually play, it’s just amazing,” added Lizzy Favret. “You understand why she has such a large fan base and why she’s so recognized because she’s so amazing.”

Superfan Jermine Johnson hopes this isn’t the last time the final four comes to Cleveland.

“I hope we get to do it again,” said Johnson. “I hope next time they do, I’m a little bit older, and I have a daughter or something I can bring with me to show and inspire her, like hey, just because you see all the guys playing basketball, it’s nothing that you can do too.”