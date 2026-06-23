Former Bachelorette contestant Jordan Vandergriff competing for trophy, not a rose, at Summit Motorsports Park

CLEVELAND — It's race weekend at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk as the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals takes place Thursday through Sunday, and one of the drivers competing in it has shifted his focus from accepting roses to winning trophies.

Jordan Vandergriff is competing this weekend. It's his first time racing Funny Car in Norwalk, but not his first time at the track.

"Norwalk is America's racetrack. The Bader family really puts on a great show. It's not only a race, but it's an event for families and for NHRA drag racing fans," Vandergriff said. "There's ice cream, there's plenty of things to do for the family, kids 12 and under get in free, and every ticket is a pit pass so you can come on in the gates and come right up to me and say hello."

Vandergriff was a standout National Hot Rod Association rookie in 2019 but ended up on a different path not long after. In fact, his next chapter aired right here on News 5 as Vandergriff was a contestant on the 19th season of "The Bachelorette" and, after not getting a rose from Bachelorette Rachel Recchia in Week 2, appeared on the ninth season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

It was an interesting experience that he said he approached not all that differently from how he approaches a race.

"I think even going on those shows on this ABC station, I think it was just getting out of your comfort zone, doing things that push you and strive you to be better," he said. "Getting in these race cars now, a lifelong dream of mine was to drive these race cars and do it well, so it's an ever-constant battle and I'm fighting it every day, but I'm having fun doing it. So yeah, just driving these race cars is a dream come true."

Vandergriff was approached by legendary NHRA drag racer John Force to drive for John Force Racing, an opportunity Vandergriff was honored to receive.

Being behind the wheel racing again is a dream in and of itself, but winning a race makes it that much sweeter. Not too long ago, Vandergriff got his first Funny Car career win.

"My first career win happened a few weeks ago, about a month and a half ago in South Georgia Motorsports Park," Vandergriff said. "It was a culmination of my entire career. Everything that I worked for happened in that moment, and I got my first one. I was very happy. It took a lot. The competition in Funny Car is extreme this year. So getting the win in Funny Car, it proved that I belong in this class, and it was great doing it for Cornwell Quality Tools as well."

One win helped validate Vandergriff in his racing career, but he's looking for more.

As he competes in Norwalk this weekend, he hopes to hoist the special Diamond Wally trophy that honors the NHRA's 75th Anniversary season and the highly coveted commemorative ice cream scoop trophy that is handed out at the Norwalk track specifically.

"We're racing for the Diamond Wally this year in the NHRA's 75th Anniversary year. But not only that, we get a special ice cream scoop if we win this race as well," Vandergriff said with a smile. "You can use the actual trophy to eat the ice cream afterward."

The stakes, as Vandergriff said, are high. But what means more to him, receiving a rose or an NHRA trophy?

"Well, I've gotten one of each, so I am qualified to speak on this matter. Raising the trophy is undeniably better than getting a rose, although I still am looking for a few more roses. So if you're not doing anything this weekend, come out to Norwalk and come say hello, maybe bring a rose—or two or three," Vandergriff said.

Drag racing fans, or members of Bachelor Nation, can see Vandergriff and the other drivers compete starting Thursday. To learn more about the event and ticketing, click here.