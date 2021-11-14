Gilmour Academy volleyball team wins back-to-back state championships

DAYTON, Ohio — The No. 1 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy volleyball team won their second straight state championship after taking down No. 16 St. Bernard Roger Bacon 25-21, 25-14, 26-28, 19-25, 15-12.

In the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II State Championship match, which took place inside Nutter Center in Dayton, the Lancers took the first two sets, but dropped the next two, keeoing things even. But Gilmour Academy came out on top in the fifth set to get them the title win.

The match point came on a block by senior Sabrina Gremm.

The Lancers lead Roger Bacon in kills with 66 to their 45, but the Spartans held their own with nine aces to the Lancers' five.

Kathryn Randorf lead the Spartans in kills with 33, followed by Gremm with 12 and Kayla Channell with nine.

The Lancers head home with new hardware for their second straight year of winning a state title.

