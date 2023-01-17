Guardians High-A affiliate, Lake County Captains, under new ownership

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The Guardians High-A affiliate baseball team, the Lake County Captains, announced new ownership Tuesday, with plans to invest in the team and community.

Entrepreneur Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan, who both own COLLiDE Sport and the Portland Pickles baseball team, have taken over as majority owners of the Captains.

The two take over majority ownership after Peter and Rita Carfangna, along with Ray and Katie Murphy, purchased the Georgia Redstixx and moved them to Eastlake in 2003.

During the announcement, Miller and Ryan shared their excitement to invest in the team and release upcoming throwback merchandise, new food and beverage at Classic Park, new ballpark activities for families to enjoy and other initiatives.

The duo cracked open beers and gave a cheers during the presser announcing their ownership.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Guardians organization to bring our passion for baseball and fun to Northeast Ohio,” said Miller in a press release.

The Captains generate close to $5 million annually in local economic impact and community outreach, something Miller and Ryan plan to continue.

As part of the announcement of new ownership, the team also announced new ticket memberships and merchandise for the 20th anniversary of the team. For more information, click here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Academic Challenge

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.