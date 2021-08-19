How local high school athletes can win free Chipotle from Browns RB Nick Chubb

Watch
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is partnering with Chipotle to give five local high school teams with free meals every week for an entire season.

As part of the Chipotle Team Meal Challenge, five high school teams in the greater Cleveland area can win free Chipotle each week for the season by submitting a video on social media platforms.

Using Facebook, Twitter or TikTok, high school athletes can post a video explaining why Chipotle should sponsor their team, adding the hashtags #ChipotleTeamMealCLE and #Entry. The videos will be judged on originality, creativity and the showcasing of Chipotle fandom and school spirit.

Teams can submit the videos on social media until Aug. 30.

High schools in the following counties are eligible for the contest:
● Ashland
● Ashtabula
● Cuyahoga
● Erie
● Geauga
● Holmes
● Huron
● Lake
● Lorain
● Medina
● Portage
● Richland
● Stark
● Summit
● Tuscarawas
● Wayne

The contest, backed by Chubb, is part of Chipotle's "Real Food For Athletes" campaign which focuses on athletes performing at their peak by providing proper nutrition.

