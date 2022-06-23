CLEVELAND — The NBA Draft starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC live from Brooklyn, New York on Thursday. Here’s how you can watch on TV and online.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are slated to pick 14th overall in the first round. They have two other picks in this year’s draft, 39 and 56. Most draft experts expect the Cavs to select a wing, one of the team's few positions of need. A backup point guard is also a possibility.

Last year's draft resulted in a young and successful team for the Cavs after selecting Evan Mobley, who helped lead the team to a 44-38 season and battled for a playoff spot against the Atlanta Hawks.

Not only will the draft air on News 5, but you can also watch it online as well:

On ABC.com or on the ABC App – note that you will be required to sign in with a cable or satellite provider to watch live TV here.

On ESPN.com, ESPN+ and the ESPN app – these options will also require an ESPN subscription or cable/satellite credentials.

News 5 reporter Jon Rudder highlighted an Ohio State player who could be selected in the first round.

Local standout likely to be 1st round pick

