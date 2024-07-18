Iron Man 70.3 coming back to Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky is preparing to host the Iron Man 70.3 Ohio competition for the third year on July 21.

The half triathlon event consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Sandusky Bay, a 56-mile bike ride through the roads of Erie and Sandusky counties and a 13.1-mile run through Sandusky.

"We love Iron Man; we made a great partnership with them a couple of years ago. We just signed a contract to bring them back for three more years. So, they love it here in Sandusky, "said Shores & Islands Ben Simon.

Ben Simon is the director of marketing and sales at Shores & Islands Ohio; he said 1,700 athletes have registered for the event and are expecting 5,000 to 8,000 guests over the weekend.

"If we can get 15 to 1700 athletes coming in and bringing their families for the weekend experiencing the destination and spending locally, that's the goal," said Simon.

Simon said last year, the city made five to six million dollars from the competition, and with the growth in athletes and followers, they expect to make more this year.

Simon said keeping athletes is a significant priority for officials; they will have 80 kayaks, jet skis and the coast guard in the water watching over swimmers. Police and volunteers patrolling the running and biking stations.

However, Simon will not be watching part of the race from the sidelines; he will also be competing with some of his co-workers, including the president of Shores & Islands, Larry Fletcher.

"You will see people of all conditions, physical shapes and sizes. And you will think that person doesn't look like he or she could do an Iron Man, but they do because it's all about putting the time in to get out there and train," said Fletcher.

Fletcher has participated in the Iron Man 70.3 since 2022, when he completed the entire race. However, he is splitting the responsibilities this year and will only do the 13.1-mile run. Simon is starting off the race and doing the 1.2-mile swim.

"Seventeen hundred people in the water is a lot of people, and I think you really have to be cognizant of who's in front of you who's behind you," said Simon.

According to the city of Sandusky, the following downtown parking lots and streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning on the date listed through Sunday, July 21:

