It’s Ohio vs. Michigan (of course) for the Little League World Series championship

The championship of the Little League World Series on Sunday will feature a rematch of the Great Lakes regional title game, Ohio against Michigan.

The final between Ohio and Michigan can be seen today (Sunday) at 3 p.m. on News 5.

Michigan won the first time, 9-1.

It will be the first time two teams from the same region have played for the LLWS title, a product of COVID-19 travel restrictions that kept international clubs away.

No team from Ohio has ever won the tournament, and the Buckeye state was not considered a favorite to do so this year.

Hamilton (West Side) has been to the Little League World Series four times prior to this year, but the Cincinnati-area squad has never won more than one game in South Williamsport, Penn.

"I think we play better as a team being in the losers bracket and coming back," Bryon Baumann, father of West Side player Brady Baumann, told News 5's sister station WCPO. "We have great pitching across the board. When it's time to hit, or when we're in clutch situations. These kids pull through... It's just what we do."

The Associated Press and WCPO contributed to this report.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.