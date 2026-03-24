John Carroll's Tyren Montgomery takes part in Toledo's Pro Day ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tyren Montgomery has been working hard to achieve his goals. As the months have passed, many of them have been accomplished. American Bowl, check. Senior Bowl, check.

And with the ultimate goal of hearing his name called at the 2026 NFL Draft, Montgomery showcased his athleticism to a crowd of league scouts and personnel at the University of Toledo's pro day.

Montgomery made the trip from Texas, where he calls home, back to Ohio, which has become a second home. Inside Toledo's Fetterman Training Center, the John Carroll University receiver took the field for testing and timing.

Starting off the day with the broad jump test, a standing leap to test explosive lower body power, Montgomery blew away his peers. The receiver took two attempts at the jump, both measuring 10'8", which marked the best of the day in Toledo. That result would have been tied for ninth-best at the NFL Combine among wide receivers. Montgomery had hoped to attend the Combine, but did not receive an invite.

Montgomery's vertical jump was then tested. Montgomery posted a 35.5" vertical, which would have been a top 20 score among receivers at the Combine.

The third measured test was the 40-yard dash, which returned mixed results from hand-timed scouts.

Montgomery's unofficial time was measured at 4.53. For comparison, Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who is projected to be a first-round draft pick, ran the same time.

Montgomery was the only Division III player at Toledo's pro day and made the most of his opportunity, leaving many scouts impressed and interested to learn more.

That's been the case since he impressed at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in January.

Dozens of NFL personnel were in Toledo Monday, including, but not limited to, representatives from the New Orleans Saints, the Chicago Bears, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans, the Seattle Seahawks, the New England Patriots, the Baltimore Ravens, the Arizona Cardinals, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Giants, the Carolina Panthers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and, of course, multiple scouting personnel from the Cleveland Browns—including assistant general manager Catherine Hickman.

Montgomery was happy to have the opportunity to show off his skills in front of NFL talent scouts, hoping that, with his name on their radar, he would hear from a team selecting him in the Draft next month. He also doesn't plan to slow down any time soon.

"It feels good. Just excited to be out there, excited to rep John Carroll, the Blue Streaks. Just want to continue to show the work that I've been putting in the dark and just continue to grind," Montgomery said after the workout. "I feel like, even coming from the pro day, I feel I still got stuff to clean up on. I feel like I did test well, but it's always room for improvement. I don't want to get, I guess, complacent. I want to continue to stay humble, keep putting my head down, just keep grinding."

Montgomery will have another round of testing and timing back in Houston after being invited to the Texans' local pro day.

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