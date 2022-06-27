Jose Ramirez takes lead in MLB All-Star Voting Ballot

CLEVELAND — With just under 72 hours left to vote for your MLB All-Star Ballot, Cleveland Guardian third baseman Jose Ramirez overtakes the lead in the American League voting.

Ramirez jumped Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox by 33,000 votes as the two are set for a battle to take the spot at third base to represent the AL.

Andres Gimenez is also making headway in the total votes as he is close behind Santiago Espinal for the slot at second base, as he is 124,000 votes behind the leader.

The MLB Network is set to announce finalists on Thursday, with starters being revealed on Friday on ESPN, with the full rosters released on Sunday.

The 2022 MLB All-Star game is on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

You can vote here.

