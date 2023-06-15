Kaulig Companies Championship brings big names in golf to Akron with PGA senior tour at Firestone

AKRON, Ohio — Some of the biggest names in golf are preparing for a trip to Akron as the Kaulig Companies Championship is set to be hosted this July at Firestone Country Club.

The tournament, scheduled for July 13 through 16, marks 70 years of pro golf to be played at the iconic course in Akron. Once home to the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Kaulig Companies took over as the new title sponsor through at least 2027, keeping the tradition alive in Northeast Ohio.

In addition to bringing names like Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker back to Firestone, the tournament features activations for fans to get excited about.

From half-priced beers at the noted 667-yard 16th hole known as "The Monster" when golfers birdie to local food trucks for dining and driving range experiences, fans are invited in for a good time with their golf viewing experience.

Kelly, who is the defending champion at Firestone, believes the turnout will be strong for the tournament and sees Akron as a staple in the pro golf community.

"These are golf fans in this area. True golf fans. And they're going to show up. They've showed up in the rain here before, they will show up no matter what the weather is, don't worry about that" Kelly said.

Kaulig Companies Championship will hope that's the case, because proceeds from the tournament, which increases with more turnout, go to area charities.

Last year, the tournament was able to donate $950,000 to local charities. This year, the goal is to raise double that.

