Kent State men's basketball head coach Rob Senderoff extends contract through 2028-29 season

Kent State men's basketball head coach Rob Senderoff's contract has been extended through the 2028-2029 season, Director of Athletics Randale Richmond announced on Wednesday.

"Coach Senderoff has done a tremendous job with our men's basketball program and it is exciting to be able to recognize and reward he and his staff," Richmond said in a news release.

This extension adds three years to the first contract Seneroff signed in 2021. The agreement through the 2028-29 season is the longest coaching extension during Richmond's tenure.

Senderoff has been at the helm of the men's basketball program for the last 12 seasons out of his 15 on the coaching staff.

"I am really appreciative of the continued support that I and our program have received from Randale (Richmond), President Diacon and our Golden Flash community," Senderoff said. "I am excited about the future of the program and what we have built and are continuing to grow."

Senderoff earned the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year award for his work during the 2021-22 season and is the winningest coach in program history for Kent State.

