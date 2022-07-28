LeBron James Family Foundation to be featured on NASCAR race car in Aug. 7 race

CONCORD, N.C. — The Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing will feature the LeBron James Family Foundation with a special paint scheme on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 car at the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 7.

The green and gold paint job will feature the I PROMISE Program, which helps more than 1,600 students and their families with resources, wraparound support and programming.

Michelle Campbell, the executive director of the foundation, said it shows kids in Akron that no dream is too big.

“To see our foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them,” she said. “It’s incredible that our partners at RFK Racing have created this opportunity for them to connect with racing in a meaningful way that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for our kids and families.”

The design features the foundation's crown logo, I PROMISE tagline, and the phrase “We Are Family” on the rear bumper of the car. The sponsorship activation will engage students with the sport of racing.

“For the students of the Lebron James Family Foundation to be represented on the NASCAR track is an important symbolic first step in connecting them with the sport,” said Tom Werner, chairman of Fenway Sports Group. “We hope this special relationship with RFK Racing will provide these talented students with an understanding of all the opportunities available to them as they contemplate their bright future.”

Michigan is RFK’s more successful track with 13 wins in the Cup Series, with 23 victories across the NASCAR Touring Series.

