Local athlete highlights growth of girls' participation in youth baseball

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Girls and women's sports continue to grow in volume and in interest, but there's one sport that perhaps doesn't get talked about as much. But girls' participation in youth baseball is one of those instances of growth, and one local athlete is highlighting just that.

The River Bandits play in the Rocky River Fall Baseball League. They've had an impressive season this year.

"We've had a couple of games where there's been a walk-off in extra innings or in the last inning, so this team really battles. They really fight hard. They really have each other's back. So it seems like even if we're down in the game, the team rallies, they get behind each other and we find a way to win the game," said assistant coach Chris Schmidt.

Schmidt is one of the coaches of the fall ball team with two of his own on the roster, twins — Nolan and Maeve.

"Maeve plays baseball and softball, but she really loves baseball," Chris said. "I have pictures going back to when she was 2 and 3 years old, wearing full catcher's gear."

Maeve plays both catcher and pitcher for the River Bandits. She might be the only girl on her team, but that has never rattled her.

"A lot of people kind of turn their head and say, 'Hey, we have a girl on the team. What is that all about?' But then they see how she plays," Chris said. "She's sliding, diving, making plays."

Maeve's sole focus is on being the best player she can be for her team.

"I just focus on throwing strikes," Maeve said. "Contact too, so [my teammates] have my back, so I know they have my back, so I just focus on throwing contact."

While Maeve is the only girl on her team, she's not alone in her interest in the sport. Girls' participation in youth baseball has surged 25% over the last five years. The interest in the game is evident at higher levels as well, with the Women's Pro Baseball League launching its inaugural season in August.

Maeve and her family have been watching the league.

"We've watched some of the games on ESPN," Chris said. "I think if she wants to continue doing that, I think softball and or baseball could be an option for her in the future."

Maeve is young with many years of baseball in front of her, but with the formation of the WPBL, she can envision herself playing at that level.

"It's really exciting because I feel like I have a chance of playing in that league," Maeve said. "It feels like really good since it gives me more confidence and it just excites me."

There's plenty of time for those dreams to take form. For now, she's simply looking to continue winning and having fun with her brother and teammates by her side on the River Bandits.