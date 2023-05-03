Longtime football coach Brian Polian returns to John Carroll University as director of athletics

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — John Carroll University has hired a new director of athletics, bringing a familiar face back to the Blue Streaks by naming Brian Polian to the position.

Polian, who boasts 25 years of experience in leadership and coaching at the Division I level, returns to JCU after 26 years. He began his football career with the Blue Streaks, graduating from JCU in 1997 and playing on the team for four years. In that time, Polian earned All-OAC Second Team honors in 1996, playing alongside College Football Hall of Fame member London Fletcher.

After wrapping up his playing career, Polian went on to have an illustrious coaching career all around the country, starting at Michigan State and working under the legendary coach Nick Saban as an offensive graduate assistant.

From there, Polian went on to serve as the special teams coordinator/ tight ends coach at Texas A&M; the special teams coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and safeties coach at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw; the head coach at Nevada; special teams coordinator at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly and most recently, associate athletics director / general manager of football at Louisiana State University.

The roots Polian has planted in Northeast Ohio have come back around before—he even mentored Browns Pro-Bowl guard Joel Bitonio during his time with Nevada.

Now, taking the job as director of athletics, Polian's roots are replanted at the place he began his football career—the halls of John Carroll University.

"There are only a couple of places in the entire country where my heartbeat slows down a little bit because it feels right, and that's Northeast Ohio," Polian said. "This 100% is driven by family, but two families—my own family and my JCU family."

People from his past have spoken out about how excited they are for Polian, including Brian Kelly, who he most recently worked with.

"Brian Polian has been a key figure in the success of our programs at Notre Dame and LSU as a coach, recruiter, and administrator. I have no doubt that he will use his knowledge, experience, and passion for people to make John Carroll University and Blue Streak athletics better in the future. We would like to wish Brian, Laura, and the family all the best as they embark on this new endeavor." - Brian Kelly, Head Football Coach, LSU

“Congratulations to Brian on being named the Athletic Director at John Carroll University. Brian’s 25 years of experience at multiple levels of College Football, including working at some of the top programs in the nation, will undoubtedly aid him as he transitions to his new role. Brian’s experience as a student-athlete will provide a unique perspective on campus and will be a big asset to the entire University. The Athletic program will be in good hands with Brian at the helm.” –Nick Caserio, JCU ‘98, General Manager Houston Texans

"I've known Brian for over 30 years. You will not find a more passionate nor enthusiastic personality. His experience as a longtime Division I football coach as well as his roots in Division III athletics will bring JCU a unique perspective for the student-athletes. Brian and his wife, Laura, will be a great addition to the JCU community." –Tom Telesco, JCU ‘95, General Manager Los Angeles Chargers

Polian, while moving out of a coaching role to become the DIII school's director of athletics, is still set on sticking to his winning ways.

"I make no apology, I want to win. There's a scoreboard at the end of every facility for a reason, because they keep score," Polian said. "If we're competing, we're competing to win, and we're not going to be afraid to strive for victories, and I don't want to set the bar with Ohio Athletic Conference Championships; I want to compete for National Championships."

