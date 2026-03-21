Lutheran East wins 4th consecutive DV OHSAA Championship; first team to 4-peat

The Lutheran East High School boys' basketball team made history Saturday by winning its fourth straight OHSAA Division V State Championship, marking the first time in Ohio history a team has won four consecutive state titles.

The Falcons beat Columbus Academy 50-36 at the University of Dayton Arena. This is the program's seventh title win in program history.

During their regular season, the Falcons lost only two games, one to Maysville and another to St. Edward. In the postseason, the Falcons averaged just over 80 points per game while holding opponents to an average of 33.6 over five games.

Sam Liggins, the head coach of the Falcons, led the team to its ninth Final Four appearance in a row.

“We have always based our program around character — just developing strong young men and teaching them core values of selflessness, being humble, being coachable and being a servant. Taking those values and instilling them into the basketball game has been very pivotal for our program, and our kids have really bought into that process,” said Liggins during last year's win.

'We're on top': Lutheran East wins 3rd straight state title

RELATED: 'We're on top': Lutheran East wins 3rd straight state title

At the end of the first quarter of the DV Championship game, Lutheran East led Columbus 12-5. By halftime, the Falcons were up 28-10.

Junior Devontey Perkins scored a high of 18 points for the Falcons, and sophomore Dylan Ziegler was close behind with 14 points to add to the team's win.