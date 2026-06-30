Mason bros eager for Cleveland boxing match as Abdullah Mason defends championship July 4

CLEVELAND — When Abdullah Mason made history back in November by winning the World Boxing Organization lightweight championship fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he envisioned one day headlining in his hometown. This weekend, that dream will become a reality, and there are other Mason brothers making their dreams come true, too.

In November, Abdullah Mason notched his 20th professional victory while claiming the WBO lightweight title, making him the youngest world champion in men's boxing.

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"To have a world championship boxing match in Cleveland, Ohio, that's not something that you come across often," Abdullah said.

Abdullah is the headliner, defending his championship in Cleveland on July 4 at the Wolstein Center. After former world champion Joe Cordina had to withdraw from the fight due to a visa issue, Abdullah will now take the ring and defend the title against unbeaten Toledo native and WBO No. 6-ranked contender Albert Bell.

"Everything lined up just to where right after I won the championship, this is my first fight back, and it's in my hometown," Abdullah said. "This is going to be the first time I'm fighting officially in Cleveland, Ohio, and I also have two of my brothers on a card, so I'm excited for it."

While Abdullah headlines TNT Sports and DAZN’s inaugural The Fight event, he's not the only Mason representing Cleveland.

All five Mason brothers box, and three of them are on the card for the July 4 fight: Abdullah, Abdurrahman and Ibrahim Mason.

"I'm excited. It's going to be my third fight, first one on TV, so I got to show out, do my thing," said Abdurrahman.

Abdurrahman is fighting lightweight on the undercard, a four-round bout against Denver, Colorado, native Alvaro Cabral, who won via knockout in his solo pro fight. Abdurrahman has won via knockout in both of his pro fights.

Ibrahim also takes the ring for his third pro fight, and, like Abdurrahman, won his first two via knockout. He'll be taking on Erik Hanley in a super featherweight four-round bout. Hanley has had three previous pro fights, winning one by knockout and losing two in the same fashion.

"It's going to be a first-time experience, but I'm excited for it. I can't wait. I can't wait to put on a show," Ibrahim said.

The Mason brothers will also be joined on the card by Cleveland native and U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson, who has a 17-0 record with eight KOs, as he takes on Christopher Guerrero, who is 16-0 with nine KOs, in a 10-round welterweight battle.

So, as the Mason brothers take the ring and Abdullah defends his world championship in his own backyard, the whole affair is expected to be a must-see event.

"Everybody show up for the real fireworks. It's going to be at the Wolstein, July 4, so make sure you're there," Abdullah said, before adding that it's an event that's also full of gratitude.

"I'm going to just be grateful enough to be able to represent my city and be able to put on for them, make it an exciting event. I'm just grateful for it," Abdullah said.

His brothers feel the same way.

"It's bringing everything back. It's like a full circle. They're supporting us. Cleveland has been supporting us for the past 10 years, so we're bringing it back, and we're supporting Cleveland," said Ibrahim.