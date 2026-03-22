Massillon basketball wins its first-ever state championship 81 years after last tournament appearance

DAYTON, Ohio — The last time the Massillon Tigers boys' basketball team made the state tournament was in 1945. Now, 81 years later, the Tigers found themselves back in it and fighting for the program's first-ever state championship.

In a thriller of a game inside The University of Dayton Arena, the Tigers made school history by beating Westerville North 68-63 in overtime.

The Tigers ended the first quarter trailing Westerville North by two points, but by halftime, they were leading 25-24.

The nail-biter of a game entered overtime with both teams at 58 points. The Tigers scored 10 points in overtime, pushing them past Westerville North and winning their first championship.

The Tigers put together an impressive season, entering the tournament riding a 22-game win streak. They owned the most single-season wins since the 1930s.

Winning the Division II State Championship gave the Tigers the best season since they were the state runner-ups in 1937, when they were coached by the famous Paul Brown.