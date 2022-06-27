CLEVELAND — A Cleveland native is taking a trip to Texas to compete for Team USA.

Melanie Winters, has been competing in track and field since 2003 and is set to race in the Thorpe Cup, an international heptathlon and decathlon competition between the United States and Germany.

The Stow-Munroe Falls graduate was a four-year letter winner during her time as a student-athlete in the long jump, 100-meter hurdles, and 300-meter hurdle events. During her time she participated in outside competitions as well such as the Outdoor Ohio State Championship and New Balance National meet.

However, her success stayed in Cleveland through college.

Winters attended Baldwin Wallace University, where she ran all four years during her time. While on the Track and Field team, she was a three-time individual National Champion. In 2016, she took home the first place title in the 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and indoor long jump.

Not only is she a 13-time All-American, her team is championed too.

Winter’s success helped lead the way to the first DIII national title in women’s track and field for the Yellow Jackets. Fellow teammate Kim Gallavan contributed to the win as well, where she won overall in shot put.

The need for speed runs deeper than just in women’s sports with Baldwin Wallace, as Winter’s is being led by fellow alum and hall-of-famer Jeff Petersmyer.

Petersmyer, 1996 graduate, was a two-time NCAA All-American and nine-time OAC champion while at BW. He currently holds the school record in the 400-meter hurdles and coaches men’s track and field at the University of Louisville.

Winters will be led by him while competing at the Thorpe Cup, which is also her first time competing for Team USA.

The Cup will be held in Dallas, Texas July 9 and 10.

