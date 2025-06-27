Most-winning NHRA racer Greg Anderson has friendly reunion in Cleveland ahead of race in Norwalk

CLEVELAND — Greg Anderson has raced all around the country and has had plenty of success doing it. From Washington and California to Florida and New York, Anderson has notched Pro Stock wins on many tracks, including right here in Northeast Ohio at Summit Motorsports Park. On Thursday, ahead of his next race in Norwalk, Anderson made a stop in Cleveland for a fun experience and a friendly reunion.

Anderson, a six-time Pro Stock champion who has notched 110 career wins, is set to compete in the 19th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk this weekend. Before he his the track, he spent the afternoon at Progressive Field.

He wasn't there just to watch some baseball in Cleveland; he was there to see a longtime family friend—Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas.

"I'm great friends with the family of Lane Thomas. Lane and my son grew up together. Played stick and ball in the drag race pit area all growing up, and now Lane's gone on to the major leagues and I'm so proud of the boy. He's doing a fantastic job," Anderson said.

Thomas recalled spending time on the track as well, growing up alongside the Anderson family as the outfielder's dad raced with Anderson through his youth.

"My dad raced pretty much my whole childhood and [Greg's son and I] were really close growing up, so I just have a ton of memories as a kid going to those races on the weekend," Thomas said.

During spring training, when the Guardians were in Goodyear, Arizona, Thomas was able to attend one of Anderson's races, which took place in Phoenix. So, with Anderson in Northeast Ohio for this weekend's races, Thomas wanted to make sure his family friend could see him in his element.

"He invited me out to come out today and watch him play, and I get to throw out the first pitch, so pretty impressed with that, and I just hope to not make a fool of myself and get the job done throwing that ball," Anderson laughed.

Anderson threw one of the Guardians' ceremonial first pitches on Thursday afternoon. Thomas came out and got to see it happen. Then Anderson got to watch Thomas take on the Toronto Blue Jays. While the outcome of the game did not go Cleveland's way, with the Blue Jays getting a 6-0 shutout win, the experience was a fun launch to Anderson's weekend.

As he hits the track for the NHRA Nationals, Thomas will be pulling for Anderson to come away with a win.

"It's just cool that it's lined up twice where we get to see each other," Thomas said.

