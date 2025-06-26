The nation's best drag racers are competing in Northeast Ohio

NORWALK — All eyes are on the track in Norwalk as Summit Motorsports Park hosts the 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA nationals.

Most people are excited to see the eight Pro Stock drivers battling for top honors, including reigning six-time champion Greg Anderson.

“Everyone I bring out to a race for the first time never leaves, saying, 'I'm not coming back.' They always leave, saying, 'This is the greatest sport ever.' You must be there to feel it, to hear it, to smell it,” said Anderson.

Over the next four days, owner and operator Bill Bader is expecting 50,000 people to support the fastest cars in the nation.

“It's one of those events that our guests circle on their calendar each year. It brings the quickest and fastest cars on the planet to Norwalk, Ohio. We are one of 20 races nationally and if you're a race fan, this is the center of the drag racing universe this weekend,” said Bader.

On Thursday, they started with the sportsman racing category. On Friday, they will have two rounds of the professional category, featuring classes such as Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle, and will end the evening with fireworks. On Saturday, there will be two rounds of qualifying in the professional category, and on Sunday, the NHRA championship will take place.

The track has been in Norwalk for 63 years and has become a staple in the racing world.

"I feel we are part of the fabric of Norwalk in Huron County; we have a great relationship with our neighbors. And I think they appreciate us being here,” said Bader.

Bader says the thousands of people who visit every year bring millions of dollars to Norwalk and local businesses.

“We generate a $100 million of economic impact, and that includes hotels, motels, convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores. Many of these race teams have been here for almost two weeks, and we know a lot of them visit the islands for vacation,” said Bader.

Anderson says Norwalk is a great place to watch drag racing.

“When you come out there as a fan, you get treated like a king. And you get ice cream that you'll talk about forever,” said Anderson.