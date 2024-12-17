Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

No pro women's soccer team for Cleveland

Denver selected as NWSL expansion city
NWSL Spirit Reign Soccer
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Seattle Reign defender Lily Woodham moves the ball during the first half of an NWSL soccer match against the Washington Spirit Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
NWSL Spirit Reign Soccer
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — After a long journey that had many local soccer fans hopeful, the Cleveland Soccer Group announced on Tuesday that the National Women's Soccer League did not select Cleveland to be the home of the 16th team.

In a post on X, the group sounded a note of hope for the future, saying, "We’re exploring all paths to make women’s pro soccer in Northeast Ohio a reality, a success, our future."

Late last month, Cleveland was named a finalist along with Denver and Cincinnati to become the NWSL's 16th team after a year-long expansion bidding process.

News 5 has learned the league selected Denver.

RELATED: Cleveland named a finalist for NWSL expansion team

Throughout the past year, Cleveland made many steps toward bringing a women's team to the area, such as raising nearly 16,000 season ticket pledges.

Additionally, the group decided on a stadium location on 14 acres of land just south of Progressive Field and I-71, Cleveland Scene reported in September.

The group also looked to use the former Notre Dame campus as a training facility for the team.

RELATED: Cleveland Soccer Group looking to use Notre Dame College as training facility

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.