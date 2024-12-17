No pro women's soccer team for Cleveland

CLEVELAND — After a long journey that had many local soccer fans hopeful, the Cleveland Soccer Group announced on Tuesday that the National Women's Soccer League did not select Cleveland to be the home of the 16th team.

In a post on X, the group sounded a note of hope for the future, saying, "We’re exploring all paths to make women’s pro soccer in Northeast Ohio a reality, a success, our future."

It’s not over, Cleveland. We won’t be the 16th team in the NWSL. But we’re exploring all paths to make women’s pro soccer in Northeast Ohio a reality, a success, our future. Nearly 16,000 season ticket pledges can’t be wrong. Thank you so much for your continued support. Stay in… pic.twitter.com/NNdv8AbmgN — Cleveland Pro Soccer (@cleprosoccer) December 17, 2024

Late last month, Cleveland was named a finalist along with Denver and Cincinnati to become the NWSL's 16th team after a year-long expansion bidding process.

News 5 has learned the league selected Denver.

Throughout the past year, Cleveland made many steps toward bringing a women's team to the area, such as raising nearly 16,000 season ticket pledges.

Additionally, the group decided on a stadium location on 14 acres of land just south of Progressive Field and I-71, Cleveland Scene reported in September.

The group also looked to use the former Notre Dame campus as a training facility for the team.

