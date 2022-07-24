Northeast Ohio champions crowned in All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday

AKRON, Ohio — The final results of the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron are in, and world champions have been named, according to a release from the Soap Box Derby.

On Saturday, first place winners were crowned in the Local and Rally divisions, where prize money was awarded from the Bill Speeg Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Champions received $3,000, second was awarded $2,000 and third won $1,000.

Winners across the 17 divisions for kids to compete feature a handful from Northeast Ohio. Notably from the results, Kameron Wyant of Portage County placed third in Local Stock, with Juliana Van Harlingen from Mansfield in fifth.

The results are as follows:

Local Stock

3rd - Kameron Wyant, Portage County (Car No. 346)

5th - Juliana Van Harlingen, Mansfield (Car No. 360)

Local Super Stock

3rd - Garret Minch, Cleveland (Car No. 118)

Local Masters

2nd - Cayson Hayes, Ashtabula (Car No. 032)

3rd - Amy Getz, Akron (Car No. 017)

Rally Stock

9th - Hunter Case, Akron (Car No. 715)

Rally Super Stock

7th - Lydia Marthey, Massillon (Car No. 646)

Rally Masters

4th - Thayne Hayes, Conneaut (Car No. 509)

Top 3 in AUI Rally Challenge, Stock Division

2nd - Alyssam Case, Akron (Car No. 714)

Top 3 in AUI Rally Challenge, Masters Division

1st - Stephanie Hicks, Akron (Car No. 517)

Top 3 in AAA Local Challenge, Super Stock Division

3rd - Garret Minch, Cleveland (Car No. 118)

The International Soap Box Derby is a non-profit youth organization that is focused on education and leadership development.

