Norton native, University of Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott selected by Bears in 4th round of NFL Draft

One of Northeast Ohio's own is headed to the NFL, as Norton native and University of Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scott, a Norton High School grad, played basketball and was on the track team in addition to playing football. The three-star recruit kept it close to home, headed to the University of Cincinnati for college.

Over his three years as a Bearcat, Scott played in 36 games, notching 87 catches for 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns.

At the Combine, Scott ran a 4.44 40-yard dash with a 39.5 vertical jump. His speed made him a top prospect for NFL teams, and after four rounds, Scott landed with the Bears, who selected him with the No. 133 overall pick.

