Olympic Swimmer Hunter Armstrong celebrates gold in hometown

DOVER, Ohio — A hometown hero is what the people of Dover call Hunter Armstrong, but to the world, he is known as an Olympic gold medalist for the United States swimming team.

Armstrong was a key contributor to the United States gold-medal-winning 4x100 meter freestyle relay team in Paris.

"It's just pure excitement, and I got to do that with some of my best friends in the world. And when we got to stand on the podium and watch our flag raise and just hear our National Anthem. It was an emotional day," said Armstrong.

But that wasn't his first time; he also helped Team USA take home the gold in Tokyo's 4x100 meter medley relay in 2020.

"Everybody wants to be an Olympian, but to see that come to fruition and to see Hunter take that role is just so amazing," said Brenda Wherley.

Wherley coached Armstrong from age six to his senior year at Dover High School. She says Armstrong was a late bloomer, and it wasn't until his senior year of high school that he started to come on the scene as an elite swimmer.

"I didn't really hit puberty until I was a senior in high school, so I burst onto the scene because I gained like a foot in height. I chose swimming my senior year of high school and quit everything else just because I wanted to get a scholarship to college. And then in the in the span of two years, I find myself on the Olympic team and bringing back medals internationally," said Armstrong.

Saturday, he returned to Dover to celebrate with those who supported him on his journey.

"What makes Hunter so special is he's always concerned about the people back in Dover; he loves this community, and he just wants to make sure everybody understands that he's where he is today because of the community," said Wherley.

Armstrong says a lot of people from the community checked up on him, offering words of encouragement.

"When I'm overseas, they'll text me, they'll send me letters, and then the minute I get back home, they welcome me like I never left, "said Armstrong.

Hunter spent the day signing autographs, taking pictures and offering words of advice.

"This is a sport where you must love it, or else you're going to drive yourself crazy. Push yourself beyond what you think you're capable of, but you have to make sure you're having fun, or else you'll burn out," said Armstrong.

He says he takes it one day at a time, but the goal is to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.