P League summer series setting stage for women's basketball in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Women's basketball is ever-growing across the country, and here in Cleveland, that's no different. For proof, one only needs to head to North Coast Yard along the lakeshore on a Wednesday evening to see that in full force as the P League's women's league competes on the outdoor courts.

Hooping isn't just a hobby for many of the women in the league; it's a way of life.

"I love basketball. I would do anything for basketball," said P League hooper Ariana Gray. "We don't get the looks that we should, and I think that's what a lot of downfall is with the ladies and a lot of discouragement, but you got to keep going, especially if you're young, upcoming. Just keep going."

The 2025 WNBA season was the most-viewed WNBA season in history, averaging 1.3 million viewers across 25 regular-season games. The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament was the third most-watched on record, with 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN.

Here in Cleveland, the growing interest in women's basketball has taken a new stage at the P League's women's basketball league at North Coast Yard. More than 100 women are in the group chat that P League founder Nik Postoloski started to organize the league. His competitive basketball organization has featured men's and women's leagues for some time, but this year is the first that the women get to compete at North Coast Yard.

"All these women have been asking for years to come to the P League and come play, and they even come play with the guy sometimes, and they do great, but I just know they're super excited for this opportunity," Postoloski said. "This is our first-ever women's league. Very excited for that because behind me, as you see, there's just so many people enjoying women's sports."

Wednesday nights at North Coast Yard show just that. Groups of people are out enjoying the waterfront and the space provided by the outdoor venue throughout the summer, while getting to watch teams of women fiercely competing against each other on the asphalt courts.

That includes women like Michaella Angelo, who had her love of basketball rekindled by the P League opportunity.

"I played my entire life, from the time I was about probably six years old is when I started—the YMCA, that whole thing, and then I played all the way up through high school. Once I graduated, that's when I stopped playing, unfortunately. I wish I would have went a little bit longer," Angelo said. "It's been so cool. We've never had something like this in Cleveland. To see the P League bring recognition to the women and give the women the opportunity to play as well. I think it's so cool and I'm just super happy to be a part of it and get to play again."

For hoopers like Gray, being able to compete in Cleveland, with the downtown skyline as a backdrop, is an opportunity she's taking full advantage of, especially amid all of the excitement of a WNBA team coming to the city.

"The views are great, of course, we're outside, we can see the city, it's beautiful at nighttime. The most exciting thing, I think, is really just all the girls getting together. It's very hard for us to get basketball within the city, but like I said, because the W is coming now, a lot of people are putting things together for us to showcase our talent, and I think that's really important," Gray said.

Cleveland's soon-to-be-named WNBA team will begin play in 2028 after being awarded an expansion franchise last summer. It's got the city buzzing, with women in the P League among the excited.

"My dream always when I was a little girl was to be in the WNBA. So even though I didn't get to fulfill that whole thing, just having it close by and at home now is like just a whole other layer added to the city," Angelo said.

Gray said that the women are already planning their fandom for the pro women's team headed to Rocket Arena.

"It's just exciting. I think almost everybody has season tickets already, and it hasn't even started yet, so we're more than excited," she said.

The WNBA team's launch is highly anticipated, but for those eager to check out women's hoops, they can take in the competition by watching the P League play on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"It just shows you that women's basketball is here, and it just needs a platform to, you know, take it to the next level and I think P League is that," Postoloski said.