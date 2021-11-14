Rocky River Magnificat volleyball team wins first-ever OHSAA state championship

DAYTON, Ohio — The No. 6 Rocky River Magnificat volleyball team won their first-ever Ohio High School Athletic Association State Championship title Saturday, taking down No. 1 Powell Olentangy Liberty 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19.

Magnificat made it to the Division I State Championship after defeating No. 4 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame on Thursday with Olentangy Liberty getting there after defeating No. 13 Amherst Steele.

During the title match inside Nutter Center in Dayton Saturday, the Blue Streaks won the first, third and fourth sets. Magnificat lead Olentangy Liberty in kills with 56 to their 44, but notched 26 errors compared to Olentangy Liberty's 25.

Ella Ford and Mary Flanagan lead the Blue Streaks in kills with 14 each, while Sophia Anghilante posted nine and Emily Sims and Sarah Karabatsos each had eight kills.

The Blue Streaks also lead Olentangy Liberty in aces with 10, compared to the Patriots' five.

With their win Saturday, the Magnificat volleyball program earned its first-ever state championship in school history.

