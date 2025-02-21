So long, Cleveland State wrestling

Cleveland State wrestling had its final home meet Thursday night.

Earlier this year, the university announced they would be cutting three NCAA programs and wrestling was one of them.

2-time UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic weighs in on CSU wrestling program cut

Thursday was the last time they would ever hit the mats at home.

Their final match against Kent State was sold out, and many were emotional.

"I wrestled in the very first match of Cleveland State. I was on the team in 1965-66 season. I was the 123 pounder. So I wrestled in the first match and I'm back here tonight to watch the last match," former wrestler Charles Burger said.

The Vikings won the meet 21-15.