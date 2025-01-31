2-time UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic weighs in on CSU wrestling program cut

CLEVELAND — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic recently used his platform to speak out on Cleveland State University's recent decision to discontinue its wrestling program.

CSU announced it would cut three NCAA sports programs after the Board of Trustees approved the move at its meeting on Jan. 23. Woman's softball, women's golf and men's wrestling were the three sports listed.

After hearing CSU's decision, Miocic felt moved to say something. He told News 5 he was shocked when he first heard the news.

"I just felt terrible for those kids and the coaches, too. They all have a vision, and they get better every year. And I see those kids at the gym all the time. During the offseason, they work hard, and they do everything they’re supposed to," Miocic said.

The champion got his start on the same CSU wrestling mats. The program opened doors for him and other wrestlers who traveled from all over to compete.

"Man, it was such a great program, and it’s just a great sport in general," said Miocic. "I’ll never forget. I think about the times that we had together, and it was just amazing, and unfortunately, these kids aren’t going to have the chance to finish it out."

Miocic wanted the school's athletes to know he supported their efforts to save the wrestling team.

"[It's not] over yet, buddy. It ain’t over yet, guys. It isn't over yet. Let’s keep fighting," Miocic said.

One of the wrestlers said Miocic's words meant the world as they continued to fight to save CSU wrestling.

"To have a guy that caliber with that kind of platform and to use that platform for us, it’s astounding," the student said.

Miocic said he has one goal as he continues to spread the word:

"To keep the program safe. That’s the goal. That’s it. And not have this issue happen again, [as] it seems like it's a recurring issue. I think we all should be heard, and I think we have to find a real way to save this program because it’s an amazing program," Miocic said.

The situation the Cleveland State Wrestling team finds itself in following the school's decision to eliminate the program following this academic year is not unfamiliar.

The 2015 squad suffered the same blow a decade ago when the school axed the program. The move sent shockwaves through the team and the school.

