Cleveland State University discontinues 3 NCAA sports programs after Board of Trustees approval

CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University (CSU) announced it will discontinue three NCAA sports programs after the Board of Trustees approved the move at its meeting on Thursday.

Wrestling, women's golf and softball will all be discontinued.

"CSU made the difficult decision to discontinue these sports programs at the conclusion of their respective seasons this academic year as part of a strategic effort, which began in 2023, to address budgetary shortfalls across the University," the university said in a statement.

The school says it's committed to upholding a student-athlete experience that transforms students and positions CSU Athletics for long-term success in the classroom, in the community and competition.

“Over the past several years, one of our primary goals has been to restructure our financial model and to evaluate where our students are engaged academically, socially and competitively,” said CSU President Laura Bloomberg, PhD. “As a result, our athletics department, like many other departments at CSU, has had to make difficult decisions regarding the programs we offer.”

CSU emphasized that student-athletes who are impacted will retain their athletic financial aid as they continue as CSU students. CSU Athletics says it will support them as they navigate the transition.

The school says it has provided proportional athletics participation opportunities and expects to keep doing so after the changes are made.

“It is a tough day for Cleveland State Athletics,” said Director of CSU Athletics Kelsie Gory Harkey. “The student-athletes and coaches in the impacted programs have been an important part of the Cleveland State community, and the decision today is not a reflection of the commitment or passion they, our staff or our alumni have to our program.”

Harkey added that CSU will do everything possible to help students fulfill their academic and athletic needs.

Cleveland State says it has no plans to discontinue any of the remaining 15 athletic programs and that CSU is an "active, engaged member of the Horizon League athletic conference and is committed to participating in Division I Athletics."